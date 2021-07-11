springfield-news-sun logo
JOHNSON, Gerald

JOHNSON, Gerald A.

"Jerry"

Dayton area architect passed away at age 75 on July 6th,

after a lengthy illness at

Hospice of Dayton. Jerry, born in Brooklyn, New York, April 3, 1946, was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and

Frances Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judi (Ridder) Johnson, Bellbrook, Ohio, and brother, Gregory (Barbara) Johnson, Bradenton, Florida.

Jerry was a founder and Managing Partner of Shafor-Johnson Architects, Bellbrook, Ohio. He graduated from Kent State University School of Architecture in 1970. In addition to his work in the design of commercial buildings, Jerry was also well-known for his unique designs of residential structures throughout the greater Miami Valley/Dayton area. He was an avid hobbyist with many interests and was a proud lifelong Brooklyn/LA Dodgers fan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the Kent State University School of Architecture, Kent, Ohio, or Hospice of Dayton. The funeral service, at Jerry's and the family's request, was private. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel. Condolences


