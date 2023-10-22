Johnson, Eddie

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

JOHNSON, Eddie Lester

Eddie L. Johnson, Age 84 of Dayton, passed away on Thurs., Oct. 5, 2023. The funeral service will be held on Mon, Oct 23, 2023, 12:00 pm at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd, Dayton OH, 45406, Elder Scott Logan, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Donahue, Eileen
2
Collinsworth, Martin
3
Wetzel, Philip
4
Bess, Brandon
5
Brennan, Patricia
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top