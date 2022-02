Mrs. Charles Anna Johnson



2/28/1928 to 6/1/2018 Happy Birthday Mom



Just know that you've been missed since you left us.



We Love You



Always and Forever



Children Jesse Jr., David, Charles Sr. (Sheena),



Jackie (Nate Sr.)



Grandchildren Shunn,



Tameka, Ashley, Dominque, Charles Jr., Chaley and Nate Jr.



Great-grandchildren Jesse III, JaLeyah, Shunniya,



Julius, Trent, Lee III, Justice and Jurrie