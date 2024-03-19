Johnson, Beverly Jane



age 81, of Riverside, passed away March 11, 2024. Born to Silas and Helen Wilcher on March 14, 1942. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. To know her was to love her. She had an infectious laugh that you'd hear from a mile away and an ornery side to go with that laugh. She loved Jesus and she loved her neighbors. She made sure you and every single person you knew were fed and taken care of. She was survived by her daughter, Angelia; grandchildren, Brandy (Andrew), William "B.J." (Bri), and "Little" Ronnie; her sisters, Donna, Linda, Cindy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Johnson Jr.; son, William Johnson III; parents, Silas and Helen Wilcher; brother, Eddie; sisters, Carol, Faye, and Wanda. Viewing and funeral will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH, 45424 on Friday, March 22, 2024, with visitation being held from 12:30-1:30pm, then funeral services at 1:30pm following with burial at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Beverly or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



