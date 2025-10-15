Johnita Wallace

Age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the evening of Friday, October 10, 2025, at Berkeley Square in Hamilton, Ohio. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her children. Johnnie is survived and missed by her husband of 64 years, John Gerald Wallace (Jerry), her three children; Doug Wallace and his wife Judy, Kim Siman and her husband Mike, and John Wallace and his wife Ruthie; thirteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Visitation will take place from 10:00am until the time of service (11:30am) on Friday, October 17th, 2025, at the Avance Funeral Home in Fairfield, Ohio. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. www.avancefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

