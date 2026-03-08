John Winert

Winert, John Richard



John Richard Winert, age 80, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. He was born on October 20, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Roseann Winert. A proud member of the Falcon Club, John graduated from Wayne High School in 1965 and enjoyed a fulfilling career with Chrysler before retiring. He had a passion for woodworking and took great pleasure in remodeling his home, as well as tinkering with his cherished 1964 Ford Falcon. Known for his wit and tenacity, John was also deeply loving, and his devotion as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. John is survived by his two daughters, Dawn Vance and Dana (John) Forsyth; his sister, Jane Proffit; the mother of his children, Donna Sutphin; grandchildren Lindsey Vance, John Ryan Vance, and Becca Siscoe; great-grandchildren Layla, Asher, and Kylen; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, located at 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. John will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com