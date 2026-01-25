John Wells

Wells, John Stuart



The Reverend Doctor John Stuart Wells, age 93, of Beavercreek, Ohio, joined his beloved wife, Reverend Gail Wells, in paradise on January 16, 2026, just 3 days after what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary. Stuart was born on May 23, 1932, in New Milford, Connecticut, to George and Ethel Wells. Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gail, his sister Marie VanAtche, and his daughter Denine Wells Steinmetz. He is survived by sons John (Tammy) Wells and Thomas (Cynthia) Wells; and daughters Kathy Wells, Debra (Jonathan) Miller, and Wendy Wells. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Stuart graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1954 and worked with his father on their poultry and dairy farm in New Milford, Connecticut. Feeling called to Pastoral Ministry, he earned a Master of Divinity (MDiv) (1974) and a PhD in Pastoral Counseling (1984) from Andover-Newton Theological School, both while serving as a minister to United Church of Christ (UCC) congregations in Boxborough, Massachusetts, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Cincinnati, Ohio. After earning her MDiv, Gail joined Stuart in ministry and they served as co-pastors for three churches. After they "retired" from full-time ministry, they served as interim pastors for UCC churches in Norwood, Shandon, Troy, and Plattsburg (Ohio), as well as Spokane, Washington, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Stuart and Gail served together in ministry for over 30 years. During the last several years, Stuart continued to periodically fill the pulpit for pastors who were on vacation. Stuart was a family man who loved deeply. There was no greater joy for him than spending time with his large extended family. He enjoyed woodworking, and over the last two years he made rocking horses and ducks and alphabet name trains for the youngest of his descendants. There will be a celebration of life memorial service on March 14, 2026, at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W. David Road, Kettering, Ohio. The service will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heifer International, an organization that seeks to end hunger and poverty by supplying individuals with livestock. (1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202) (www.heifer.org).



