John Osborn

Osborn, Rev. John P.



The Rev. John P. Osborn, 79, of Powell, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2026, after a brief hospitalization and stay at OhioHealth Hospice House (formerly Kobacker House). As a retired United Methodist Pastor, John was a member of the West Ohio Conference and active in Powell United Methodist Church. John had the remarkable ability to make friends wherever he went. He could remember names and faces even after only meeting them once. He had a natural ability to draw people to him. As a result, his presence will be sorely missed by many, many people. He is survived by his love of 58 years, Donna (née Frail), daughter, Emily (the late Chad) Cunningham of Delaware, Ohio; daughter, Erin (Dave) Remias of Canal Winchester, Ohio; grandchildren Madelyn Remias, Austin Remias, Will Cunningham, and Ian Cunningham; as well as many family members, and a host of friends who became extended family. A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 11:00 am, at Powell United Methodist Church in Powell, Ohio. Family and friends may greet John's family beginning at 9:30 am prior to the service. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.



