Cox, John David



John David Cox, age 82 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Villa of Springfield. He was born August 26, 1943 in Fayette County, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd and Polly (Toppins) Cox. John is survived by his sons; Brad (Dawn) Cox and Shawn Cox, grandchildren; James Edward Lee (Emily) Cox, Emma Grace Cox, Samuel Charles Cox, and Rebecca Lee Cox, great-grandchild, Wrenleigh Rose Cox, sister in law, Sharon Kay (Ronnie) Watson, and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Rose Marie (Havens) Cox, son, Gregory Cox, step-son, Larry Havens, and siblings; Mae, James Orville Cox, Martha Jane Davis, and Joyce Ann Clemons. John worked for International Harvester from 1966-2002 until his retirement. He was a simple man, enjoying the comfort of his home and being a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home. John will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Good Hope Cemetery, Fayette County. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





