Joe Curtis

age 88 departed Sunday, February 22, 2026. He is survived by loving family and friends. Funeral service 11AM, Friday March 6, 2026 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.
