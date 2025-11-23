Jody Gunderson

Gunderson, Jody T.



Jody T. Gunderson, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 20, 2025.



Jody was born on December 20, 1965 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He was the son of Wallace and Marilyn (McDonald)Gunderson and brother to Jeff, Jay, Jamie, Jana & Jerry. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, South Junior High, and Central High School in Grand Forks. A dedicated athlete who excelled in football, Jody always aspired to be the best running back in the state, a drive that earned him an invitation to the Shriners Game during his senior year of high school. After high school, Jody attended the University of North Dakota receiving his Undergraduate and a Master's Degree in urban and economic development while also playing football for UND. During his time at UND, Jody welcomed his oldest son, William. Following graduation, Jody accepted a position in Cresco, Iowa, serving as the Economic Development Director for Howard County. It was there that he met his wife, Kellie, and had two sons, Benjamin and Alexander.



Jody was a highly respected professional in his field. He received his Economic Development Certification in 2000 from the University of Oklahoma. Throughout his distinguished career, he held Director of Economic Development positions in Howard County, IA; Lee County, IA; Waukee, IA; Northfield, MN; and the City of Hamilton, Ohio and credited with being a part of several large developments in the Hamilton area.



Jody taught his sons that there is nothing more important than love and loyalty to family and was so proud of his sons. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed attending his sons' sporting events, beating everyone at pool, or grabbing dinner with family and friends. He was a staunch supporter of local businesses, whether stopping in for a beer or bringing home dinner for the family. Jody had an infectious laugh and was known to break out into lyrics even in the middle of a conversation. He had a love for cigars and the Riehle Raspberry Blonde-a MBW beer dedicated to his wife. For the last five years, Jody dedicated himself to renovating their 1862 historic house. Every detail crafted in memory of his wife Kellie and her elegant style.



Jody is survived by his three sons, William Gunderson of Minneapolis, MN; Alexander Gunderson of Hamilton, OH; Benjamin (Jessika) Gunderson of Milford, OH & his four-legged friends Leo, Lucy, & Tucker. He is further survived by his siblings Jay (Diane) Gunderson of Grand Forks, ND; Jamie Gunderson of Las Vegas, NV; Jana Monroe of Grand Forks, ND and Jerry (Lisa) Gunderson of Grand Forks, ND. Also survived by his father-in-law, Jerry Riehle of Cresco, IA; sister-in-law Kim (Nick) Krause of Rochester, MN; brother-in-law Ron (Sara) Riehle of Decorah, IA; and sister-in-law Jenilee (Cory) Schnell of Cedar Falls, IA & many nieces & nephews. Jody was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Marilyn (McDonald) Gunderson; oldest brother Jeff Gunderson, mother-in-law Genny (Markovetz) Riehle & his beloved wife, Kellie Riehle.



Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm Tuesday, Nov. 25 with funeral services immediately following at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kellie and Jody Gunderson Memorial Fund at bit.ly/KellieandJodyGundersonMemorialFund which will honor their legacy and commitment to the city.



