Joanne Jump

JUMP (WILKEN), Joanne Mary



Joanne Wilken Jump passed away on January 10, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born on June 14, 1937, in Schenley, Pennsylvania.



Graduated in 1961 from the University of Cincinnati's College of Design & Architecture.



Survived by her sister, daughter, two sons, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:



https://shop.alivingtribute.org.



A Funeral Mass will be held on January 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM at ST. ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH 3033 FAR HILLS AVE



