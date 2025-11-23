Joan Derau

Von Derau, Joan



July 9, 1927 - Nov 12, 2025



Joan Von Derau- Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Her birth and death are not nearly as relevant as the 98 years she lived to the fullest.



Joan was born and raised in Dayton, OH. and was known to her family and close friends as RoRo. She was married to her high school sweetheart, John Richard Von Derau, for 72 years. She was educated at Stivers, Wilber Wright High School. A volunteer at the Little Exchange and Kettering Hospital, she also worked at the Oakwood Talbots for 25 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband John Richard, son David (Julie) and survived by her children Robert (KB), Barbara (Alan) Dickinson, Janet (Mark) Horstman and 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



She will be remembered for her love of friends and family, design and craftsmanship skills, and a contagious laugh. She remains an inspiration to all, for her strength and tenacity to overcome the jaws of cancer . . . on 3 separate occasions. "It's not what happens to you, it's how you deal with it" was her mantra.



The family would like to thank all the medical and hospice personnel who helped extend her life. In lieu of flowers have "a toast in her name".



It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.



