Jines, Bernadine

Jines (Perreault), Bernadine "Bernie"



Bernadine Perreault Jines



1936  2024



Bernadine Perreault Jines (Bernie), age 87 of Enon, Ohio passed away on July 27, 2024. Bernie was born on August 1, 1936 in Hot Springs, South Dakota, the daughter of Viola Galyean Perreault and Albert (Pete) Perreault. She grew up in the small South Dakota farming and ranching community of Smithwick on a ranch her parents homesteaded. Her early schooling was at the Smithwick School where there were just two classrooms and two teachers. One for grades first through fourth and another for grades fifth through eighth. There were four children in her graduating eighth grade class.



She attended high school in Hot Springs, where she played in the band and sang in the choir. After graduating from high school she attended the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Denver, Colorado. She finished nursing school in 1957 and was a registered nurse for 41 years, practicing nursing at a number of hospitals and in a variety of nursing disciplines. She retired from nursing in 2001 from Wright Patterson Medical Center. Her patients and co-workers will remember her as a caring and compassionate nurse.



It was while she was in nursing school that she met her husband Jean S. Jines. The couple were married in 1957 and would be married for 61 years. Jean preceded Bernie in death in 2018 and was her greatest encourager in everything that she did. She loved to dance and learned to dance at the Smithwick Dance Hall. In fact, she taught Jean to dance and they enjoyed going to dances together. Bernie was an active member of the Enon United Methodist Church for many years, participating in a number of the ministries of the church. She loved to crochet and made countless prayer shawls as part of the church's prayer shawl ministry.



In addition to being an active member of her church, Bernie was also a long-time member of the Dayton Heritage Basketry Guild. She and Jean were also volunteers for many years at the Victoria Theatre, the Springfield Police Academy and members of the local Goldwing Club. She and Jean traveled all over the country on their 1988 Honda Goldwing and enjoyed seeing so much of our beautiful country. A woman of many talents, in addition to knitting and crocheting she loved painting, weaving baskets, beading, quilting and even building a few pieces of furniture. After retiring from nursing she surprised many spending a couple of tax seasons doing tax returns at H&R Block.



Perhaps Bernie will be best remembered for being such a caring, helping and loving person. Her family and friends held a special place in her heart. For those blessed enough to know her, you can attest to that fact. She was always there with an encouraging word, a phone call to check on someone, a caring card in the mail or some other way of reminding those around her that she cared about them and that they meant so much to her. For a lady of relatively slight stature, she had a big presence in the lives of those around her.



Bernie was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, Leroy Perreault and Leander Perreault, and her husband Jean. She is survived by her two children Mike (Diane) Jines of Houston, Texas and Vanessa (Butch) Dorsey of Raymore, Missouri. Mike has two children, Ashley (Berto) and Barrett. Vanessa has three children, Christina (Ryan and their daughter Sophia), Cassie (Duke and their daughter Kit) and Cayla (Kara and their children, Scottie Bea and Ziggy). In addition, numerous nieces, nephews and step grandchildren survive Bernie.



Having dedicated most of her live to the medical field, she donated her body to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine for the furtherance of medical teaching and learning.



There will be a memorial service to honor Bernie's life at Enon United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3. Please consider donations to Enon United Methodist Church, Honor Flight or the charity of your choice and no flowers at the memorial service.



Bernie's philosophy on life was pretty simple: It does not really matter how or why we die, what matters are the hearts and lives we touch along the way. And she touched many.



