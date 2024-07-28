Jewett, Jacqueline Ruth



Jacqueline Ruth (Werre) Jewett, 87 of Hamilton, passed away on July 24, 2024 at Mallard Cove in Sharonville. She was born on May 27, 1937 in Mount Ayr, Indiana to Edna and Theophil Werre. Jackie was the youngest of four girls, Betty Kennedy, Dottie Fellmy, Jeanie Potter and a brother Earl McGrath. Jackie met the love of her life when Bob Jewett came to visit his High School basketball coach, Don Kennedy, who happened to be her brother-in-law. She baked him a cherry pie and that was that. Bob and Jackie's love story lasted 57 years until his death in 2013. Jackie's life revolved around her family. One of her success stories was raising her four children, Leslie Jewett, Eric (Laura) Jewett, Cara (Galen) Butler and Tracie Jewett. Watching her grandchildren grow up was something that brought her joy, Rachel (Branden) Nohrer, Kate (Lauren) Thorne-Jewett, Kevin (Rachel) Jewett, Knox Butler and Ellis Butler. Throughout her life, whatever Jackie did, she did 100%. She was very active at First United Methodist Church, including Sunday School, Disciple Bible Study, UMW, and Kitchen Ministry. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Hamilton High School Band Parent, Emergency Money Fund volunteer and chair, Walk to Emmaus servant, part-time caterer and more. If you asked Jackie to do something, from creating Power Point presentations to baking lasagna, you knew she would get the job done. Jackie's last years were diminished by Alzheimer's disease. She was able to remain in her home until the last couple of weeks of her life due to the commitment of her daughters Leslie and Tracie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity in her memory. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2024 at First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. Funeral ceremony will follow with Pastor Mark Finfrock officiating. Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Nooann.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com