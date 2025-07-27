Jewett, CMSgt Malcom Roy



CMSgt. Malcom R. Jewett, USAF (Retired) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at the age of 78. Mal was born in Burlington, Vermont on September 12, 1946 to Philip D. Jewett and Helen P. Jewett. He grew up in New England, graduating from high school in Marlborough, New Hampshire and attending the University of New Hampshire before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country for over 40 years, including 26 years active duty and 16 years as a civilian Senior Logistician at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. Mal is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Wanda; son Stephen, grandchildren Corey and Kelsey and great-grandson Theo; son Philip (Jennie) and granddaughter Elena, and daughter, Caroline Kelley (David). In retirement Mal enjoyed his family and friends, traveling, and he was especially proud of raising a large garden to provide fresh vegetables for The House of Bread in Dayton, Ohio. His trademark farewell to all would be "Take it easy". Interment and a memorial service will take place at a later date. The family would appreciate any memorial gifts made to The House of Bread or Hospice of Dayton.



