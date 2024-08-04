Jewart, James

Jewart Jr., James Coyle



age 96 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 12:00PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Full obituary can be found at browndawsonflick.com.



