JETT, Robert Kendall "Bob"



Robert Kendall "Bob" Jett, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 20th, 2021. He was born on August 10th, 1934, in Covington, KY, to William H. and Ernestine (Marsh) Jett. After marrying the love of his life Barbara



(Finnell) in June 1954, Bob enlisted in the US Air Force. He achieved the rank of Tech Sgt. and retired after 21 years. He then started his civil service career and retired from DESC in 1994. Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, William Jett and John Jett; and his daughter-in-law, Cheyrl Jett. He is



survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; sons, Robert Jay Jett and Justin (Colleen) Jett; grandchildren, Jason (Brooke) Jett, Nicolette (Blaine) Jones; and by great-granddaughters, Brooke N. Jett and Quinn M. Jones. Bob's pastimes included watching television, buying cars, admiring attractive women and enjoying sweet treats (ice cream, donuts, cookies). Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3rd, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek, OH. A service will be held on Friday, June 4th at 10:00 am at Tobias with Pastor David Faile officiating. Burial to follow at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH.

