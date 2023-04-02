Jett, Lucy Marie



Age 89 formerly of Centerville, OH. After a lengthy illness in Hospice Care, she peacefully transitioned to heaven at home on March 24, 2023. Our family are forever grateful for the care that Hospice provided. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, on 4 Apr 2023 at Mt Enon M.B, Church, 1501 W. W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Dayton, OH, 45402, Rev. Cory J. Pruitt, officiating, masking is required. Family will receive friends from 11 am 12pm. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed online http://www.mtenonbaptistlive.org/live. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.Thomasfuneral.com, 4520 Salem Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt Enon M.B. Church scholarship fund.

