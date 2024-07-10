Jessee, Loretta C.



Loretta C. Jessee, born on January 23, 1949, in London, Ohio, passed away on July 5, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Loretta's love for life and her various interests touched the hearts of all who knew her. Loretta had a passion for fishing, finding joy in the tranquility of being by the water. She also found great pleasure in the simple yet fulfilling activity of coloring in books. Her curious spirit led her to find entertainment in watching soap operas and scary movies. She is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Vivian (Ratliff) Alfrey; her beloved husband, Tom Jessee; and several brothers and sisters. Loretta is survived by her daughters, Billie Buchanan, Carrie Alfrey, and Stephanie Alfrey, who meant the world to her. Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren Josh, Steven, Brandon, Robin, Misty, and Amber; and her 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her immediate family, Loretta is survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly Alfrey. Loretta will always be remembered for her kind heart, warm smile, and unwavering love for her family. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



