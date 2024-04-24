Jessee, John M.



John M. Jessee, 70, of Madison Township, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 17, 1953 to parents, Ralph L. and Marietta (Hess) Jessee, both of whom preceded him in death. John worked in the sales department at Worthington Steel, retiring after 42 years with the company. He attended Breiel Church in Middletown. John loved being outdoors, whether fishing, hunting or just sitting on his porch. But his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandkids. John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna (Tanner) Jessee; daughter, Erin (Charles) Stewart; son, Christopher (Amy) Jessee; brother, Ralph David (Teresa) Jessee; eight grandchildren, Sean Stewart, Elayna Stewart, Addison Graham, Alden Graham, Alex Jessee, Asher Jessee, Kamryn (Chase) Weigel and Courtney Alford; and four great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 26, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Jeff Wallace officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elk Creek Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com