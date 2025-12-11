Ragsdale Jr., Jesse



Jesse Ragsdale Jr., a beloved figure in the Dayton community and a cherished entrepreneur, was born on May 18, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio. With a warm heart and an infectious laugh, Jesse left an indelible mark on all those fortunate enough to know him. He passed away on December 3, 2025, leaving behind a rich legacy of love, laughter, and culinary delights. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Dayton National Cemetery.



