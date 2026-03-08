Whitt, Jerry K.



Jerry Whitt, 83, passed away on February 26, 2026. He was born in Wrigley, KY on January 23, 1943, to the late Paris and Ida (Adkins) Whitt. Jerry had a love for football, playing all through his school years. His favorite team was the Michigan Wolverines. Before retirement Jerry spent 30 years working at Air Tool as a machinist. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an avid bowler well into his 70's. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frona (Coleman) Whitt; children: Natalie (Jeffrey) Hamilton, Kathy (Dean) Gaddis, Renia (Scott) Hayes, and Blair (Dawn) Whitt; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; as well as many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home 838 E. High Street, Springfield. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm. Jerry will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park.





