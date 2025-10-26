Jerry Penwell

Penwell, Jerry W.



Penwell, Jerry W., 87 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, October 19, 2025. He was born in Springfield on January 13, 1938, the son of Albert and Sarah (Whaley) Penwell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jerry retired from Navistar after many years of service and was a member of the Elks Lodge, where he was the past exalted ruler, the D.A.V. and the Union Club. He enjoyed playing golf and watching Ohio State, the Bengals and the Reds. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sandra L. (Caulfield) Penwell; two sons, Jerry L. Penwell and Daniel J. (Georgianna) Penwell; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy (Richard) Bracken. Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Tom; daughter, Mendy; sister, Alberta and four brothers, Jimmy, Gene, Paul and Doug. The family will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 1 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Please wear your Ohio State attire or dress casual. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



