Jerry Mathers

Mathers, Jerry Lee



Jerry Lee Mathers, 75, of Springfield, passed away at Kettering of Troy on Saturday afternoon, November 1, 2025. He was born in Springfield on September 7, 1950, the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Martin) Mathers. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jerry retired from the Springfield City Schools and following his retirement, worked at Walt Disney World. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jaque L. (Haney) Mathers; their children, Tina (Danny) Smith, Elizabeth (Kenny) Berzes and Daniel (Elizabeth) Mathers; grandchildren, Annabel, Joshua and Robert Mathers, Trevin and Zaden Berzes, and Anthony Bucenski; and dear friend, Bill Reid. Jerry's funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com