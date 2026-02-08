Jerry Cutter

Cutter, Jerry D.



Jerry D. Cutter, 86, of North Royalton, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2026, surrounded by the love he spent a lifetime giving. Jerry was the devoted and adoring husband of Judith (née Gustin), the love of his life and his constant companion. He was a proud and loving father to Tim (Zoe), Diane Ali (Tim), and Steven (Regina), and a deeply cherished grandfather to Nicholas, Adam, and Dylan Cutter, and Max and Luke Ali. Nothing brought him greater joy than his family. He was a dear brother to Shirley Stiers (Jim) and Barbara Parker (Greg), and a beloved uncle, friend, and presence in the lives of so many. Jerry worked as a Mechanical Engineer with General Motors for 35 years, a career that reflected his sharp mind, strong work ethic, and quiet pride in a job well done. Outside of work, he was a gifted woodworker, creating beautiful pieces with his hands and heart. He loved to travel with his family, crossing 48 states together and visiting Canada and Mexico-always chasing the next road, the next story, the next laugh. Jerry was a truly beautiful man-loving, kind, humorous, and endlessly loyal to those he loved. He adored his wife, had no filter, and never pretended to be anyone other than exactly who he was. He loved his happy hour, loved a good laugh, and loved hard. His warmth filled rooms, his humor lingered long after the joke, and his love will continue to live on in the hearts of his family.



All services are private. Jerry was laid to rest at Fletcher Cemetery in Fletcher, Ohio.



