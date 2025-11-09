Ark, Jerry W.



Age 83, of Enon, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025. He was born on January 17, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Maxine (McLaughlin) Ark; and siblings, Mary Shook, Jane Allen, Charles Ark, and Raymond Ark. Jerry is survived by his children, Jennifer (George) Escojodo and Reese (Sharon) Ark; grandchildren, Ashley Ark and Connor Ark; great-grandchildren, Alayna and Zeke; sisters, Patricia McMullen and Ruth Ark; along with numerous extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, November 21, 2025 at Enon Cemetery, 6013 Dayton Springfield Road, Enon, Ohio 45502. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Jerry. For the full remembrance and to share condolences with the family please visit, www.newcomerdayton.com



