Jermaine Kinney

6 hours ago
Kinney, Jermaine Jay

Jermaine Jay Kinney, age 48, of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, December 8, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Monday, December 29, 2025 at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

