Jergens, Geraldine L.



Geraldine L. Jergens, age 89 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. She was born on March 27, 1934, in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late John & Marie (Gilbert) Lauver. Mrs. Jergens was a faithful member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Geraldine and her husband Jerome raised 9 children on a small farm north of Miamisburg. Over the years she probably made a million meals, canned a million jars of fruits and vegetables, baked a million pounds of fruit cake and chauffeured her children a million miles. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. With few exceptions she put others first and will doubtlessly be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her husband Jerome J. Jergens, her daughters Cecelia Marie Jergens, and Julie Anne Marie Jergens, and by her brother Donald Lauver. She is survived by her loving children: 4 sons, Pat Jergens and wife Judy, Andy Jergens and wife Vicki, Bart Jergens and wife Tammy, and Simeon Jergens, 4 daughters, Pam Jergens, Laura Jergens, Melissa Trick and husband Frank, and Connie Jergens, 2 brothers Butch Lauver, and Jake Lauver and wife Lynn, sister-in-law Shirley Lauver, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 320 Central Ave., Miamisburg, with Father Jon Jergens, Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Mt. St. Mary's Seminary School of Theology, 6616 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45320.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com