Jensen, Betty

Jensen (Grim), Betty Ellen



Betty Ellen (Grim) Jensen, age 75, of Green Bay, WI, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 2, 2025 at Austin Trace Health & Rehab Center in Washington Township, OH after a long illness. She was born September 22, 1949 to Jerry Grim, Jr. and Marjorie Dudley Grim. Betty leaves behind her two daughters, Amy Hartzell (Terry) Neace, Centerville and Rebecca Hartzell, Dayton; grandchildren, Hayley Neace (Cleveland) Simpson, Bowling Green, KY and Colin Neace, Hendersonville, TN. She is also survived by sister, Theresa Grim Wilson, Huber Heights and brothers, Jerry Grim III, Berwyn, IL, David Grim, West Carrollton, Dan (Helen) Grim Miamisburg, Don (Mi Suk) Grim, San Antonio, TX and numerous other relatives and friends. She was a graduate of Miamisburg High School, Class of 1967, and she received Associate degrees from Sinclair in Accounting and NWTC in Computer Science. She was an active member of the Brown County Community Women's Club, lead organizer of NEW Singles Meetup Group and attended Green Bay Community Church. Betty was very active and enjoyed numerous hobbies including travel, golf, kayaking, cycling, running, snow skiing, knitting, sewing and playing Mahjong, trivia and word games. She also volunteered with many local organizations. Visitation will be held from 2 - 4 PM on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral services will follow at 4 PM with Pastor Joel Sutton officiating. Final resting place in Hillgrove Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the ALS Association. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



