JENNINGS, Harold Glenn
Harold Glenn Jennings, 90, of Dayton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with his loving wife by his side. Visitation will be held from 10-11am, Wednesday, April 24, with an 11am service, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH. Burial to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second St., or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
