Jennings, Denise B.
Denise B. Jennings, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio earned her wings Monday, November 20, 2023. Memorial service 1 pm Monday, December 4, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 12 pm 1 pm at which time family will receive friends.
