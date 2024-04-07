Jennings, Betty Anna



Betty A. Jennings passed away on March 30th, 2024, at age 101. She was born October 30th, 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Robert and Clara Rodler. She moved to Dayton with her late husband, Harold Jennings, were they raised 5 children. During her life, Betty was a homemaker and had a variety of interests. She loved to garden, sew, cook, and try new recipes. She was also active in the church and loved to read her bible. In addition, she loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. She would also spend a lot of time outdoors watching birds. Most of all, Betty loved the outdoors, and well into her 90's, she was known around the neighborhood for her long daily walks. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jennings. She is survived by her children: Robert Jennings, Douglass (Jill) Jennings, Dianne (Mark Avery) Jennings, Susan (Gene) Miller, and Bruce Jennings. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Betty lived a long, happy, and active life and will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.



A visitation for Betty will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM, the same day. Burial will occur following the service, at Forest Hills Memorial Garden located at 11890 N Dixie Dr, Tipp City, Ohio.



