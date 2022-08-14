JENKINS, Susan Kay



Susan Kay Jenkins, 71, of Urbana, passed away after receiving a diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia only 15 days prior. She succumbed to this aggressive disease surrounded by family in hospice care at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 19, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of James E. and Betty L. (Eckhart) Wilkins. Susan was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing, reading, volunteering at her children's school, tending to her garden at the farm and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her former spouse; Michael T. Collier, two daughters; Stacey (Bradley) Malone and Stephanie (Bob) Antal, six grandchildren; Seth, Braden, Bryson and Sophie Malone and Koen and Evan Antal, one brother; Steven (Mary Jo) Wilkins, niece; Abby (Phil) Perkins, nephew; Jeff (Michelle) Wilkins and step-daughter; Tina (Eddie) Grooms. She was preceded in death by her husband; Jay Robert Jenkins and her parents. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Larry Grunden officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

