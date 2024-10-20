Jenkins, Sheryl



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2024. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Living Water World Ministries International, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Bishop Dr. Samuel R. Johnson Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



