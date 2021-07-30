JENKINS, Phyllis Louise



Phyllis Louise Jenkins, 85, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 202I, in Good Shepherd



Village. She was born May 30, 1936, in Muskotah, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Lillian (Warren) Hawn. Phyllis had been employed at Weaver Chapel Wittenberg University for 23 years and at Ohio Bell Telephone Company for 22 years. She was also a volunteer at Community Hospital for 8 years. Mrs. Jenkins was a member of AARP. Survivors include two sons, Steven J. (Felicia) Jenkins and Robert A. (Irene) Jenkins Jr.; six grandchildren, Shawn Jenkins, Brandon Jenkins, Kyle (Amy) Jenkins, Hilary (Isaac) Perry, Jace and Ryan; seven great-grandchildren, Sidra,



Seneca, Ethan, Hunter, Haley, Levi and Riley; one sister, Elsie Walker; special sister-in-law, Karen Downey and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Jenkins Sr., October 1, 2000; two sisters, Mildred



Powell and Norma Jean Hawn and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM



Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com."God blessed me with a good family and many good friends, and I appreciate everything that everyone has done for me."

