JENKINS, Miriam



Age 94, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born March 5, 1927, in Preble County, Ohio. the daughter of Ernest and



Lillian (Phillips) Hanger. Miriam was a member of First Presbyterian Church.



Miriam is survived by three sons, Michael W. (wife, Marcia) Jenkins, Lee A. (wife, Pam)



Jenkins, Charles David Jenkins all of Middletown; grandchildren, Branden, Evan, Alex and



Peter; great-grandsons, Brixden and Bexli. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles William Jenkins;



sisters, Margaret Hanger and Kathryn Staley; brothers, George Hanger and Charles Hanger.



Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM at the church with Rev. Michael Isaacs officiating. Burial will be at the Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family via our website at



