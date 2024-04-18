Jeffries, M.C.

age 89, of Dayton, passed away April 13, 2024. He was born October 21, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Luci Jeffries; son, Mark Jeffries; daughter, Tami Clark; grandchildren: Graci and Eaden; sister, Pat Jeffries; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice or to Dayton Christian Schools. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Jeff, or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

