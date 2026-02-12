Jeffrey Puckett

Puckett, Jeffrey Robert "Jeff "



Jeffrey "Jeff" Puckett



June 5, 1959 – January 31, 2026



Jeff Puckett, a man of faith, family, and a legendary golf swing, passed away on January 31, 2026. Born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Robert and Shirley Puckett, Jeff attended Bowling Green University and was a proud member of Delta Upsilon. He then went on to spend 35 years building a life in Pickerington, Ohio, with his beloved family before enjoying his hard-earned retirement in The Villages, Florida.



A natural salesman, Jeff's career was marked by success, driven by a personality that was as funny as it was kind. He had a gift for connecting with people, whether over a business deal, a glass of good wine, or a round of golf.



Above all, Jeff was a devoted Christian and a member of the Methodist church. He lived with the firm, comforting belief that he would one day be reunited in heaven with the love of his life, Linda, who preceded him in death in 2021.



Jeff's legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren: his sons, Jonathon (Amber) and Christopher (Molly); his daughter, Melanie (Nick Rothbaum); and his cherished grandchildren, Elaina, Matthew, and Piper. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Schmidlapp (Alan).



Jeff will be remembered for his sharp wit, his deep love for his family and friends, as well as the warmth he brought to every room.



Service Information



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jeff's life on February 22nd at Reynoldsburg Community Church (Reynoldsburg, Ohio).



* Calling Hours: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM



* Service: 4:00 PM



* Reception: To follow immediately after the service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com