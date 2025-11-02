Jeffrey Myers

Myers, Jeffrey Paul



Jeffrey Paul Myers



Obituary



Jeffrey Paul Myers, 77, died Monday, August 18, 2025 from complications of dementia.



He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 15, 1947 to Marjorie Carol (Bussdicker) Myers and Richard Earle Myers.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Susan Beth Myers, brother David Matthew Myers, and nephew George Austin Snyder, III.



Jeff was a 1965 graduate of Fairview High School in Dayton, OH. After attending Ohio University, he earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Butler University and later received a master's degree from Ohio State University in Instructional Design and Technology.



He met and married his wife Kris Lee McGinnis in Hillsboro, Ohio in 1973.



Jeff taught high school mathematics and computer programming at Fairmont East HS, Hillsboro HS, Southern State Community College, Central Ohio Technical College, and Granville HS.



During his retirement, Jeff enjoyed Scrabble tournaments, computer programming, genealogy, mathematics in general, reading, tennis, racquetball, and walking!



He is survived by his beloved wife, Kris, sister-in-law Pat (Marshall) Myers of Atlanta GA, sister Ann Marie Snyder (George) of Proctorville OH and half-sister Myriah Jo Myers of Dayton OH. His favorite family members were by far, a set of four niece-nephew pairs: Jessica Rodbell (Andrew) & Josh Myers (Susanne), Adam McGinnis (Brenda) & Katie McGinnis, Reilly McGinnis & Abby McGinnis, Nathaniel Snyder (Ola) & Rachel Snyder and their children.



To honor Jeff's wishes, his cremains reside at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.



Gifts may be made to a library near you, the Parkinson's Foundation (in honor of his brother, Dave) or simply finance and/or do some personal Secret Act of Kindness. This is something Jeff loved to do. What were his acts? Nobody knows – that's the point!



A Celebration of Life is being held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at "One Stop Center," 1914 Brice Rd. Reynoldsburg OH 43068. (Behind the Subway)



