Jeffrey Bennett

Bennett, Jeffrey Paul



Jeff Paul Bennett, 67 years, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on January 22, 2026. He was born on October 24, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul and Patricia (Rambacher) Bennett. Jeff attended The Ohio State University and was a lifelong Buckeye fan. He was an avid sports fan all his life cheering on the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns. Childhood memories of Jeff include wiffle ball and basketball games with neighborhood friends in his backyard, playing kickball in the court and participating in Little League baseball and Youth football at Ireland Park. Jeff is survived by brother Dave (Diane) Bennett and sisters, Marcy Smith, Jane Bennett and Lisa (Rick) Officer. Special thanks to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton for the vital care they provided. Donations may be made at http://www.ohioshospice.org There will be no services at this time; but a celebration of life event will take place at a later date. Westbrock Funeral Home-BIGGER RD is serving the family.



