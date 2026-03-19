Jeffery Wisler

Wisler, Jeffery Max



Jeffery Max Wisler, 60, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for his family and friends.



Jeff was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern High School. Jeff spent much of his life trying to make people happy and brought joy to everyone in his life.



Jeff was a devoted son, brother, partner, family member, and friend. His sense of humor, his willingness to lend a hand, and his deep loyalty will always be remembered by the people in his life.



He was preceded in death by his father, Max Merle Wisler, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his partner, Erik Beridge and son, Kyle Geoffrey Wisler (Eileen), Peyton, Abigail, Ryan and Kylie. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Wisler; sisters, Debbie (Doug) Gladman – Mekayla, Katie, and Pam (Tom) Stapleton - Tyler (Kate/Henry), Kailey, Emily.



Jeff took great joy in being an uncle and was always up for a family gathering. His presence brought warmth and laughter to gatherings, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him.



A celebration of life will be held for family and friends to celebrate Jeffery's life at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home on Sunday, March 22. Visitation will begin at 1 PM and the service at 2 PM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com. A livestream of Jeff's service will be available on his obituary page.





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