Jeffery, Joseph Lester "Joe"



Joseph Lester "Joe" Jeffery, age 63 of Springfield, passed away at 1:14PM on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Troy. He was born May 24, 1960 to the late Joe Ellis and Joyce Jeffery.



Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his granddaughter Angel Marie Jeffery Marquez, aunt Judith Jeffery, and mother-in-law Claire Green.



Those left to cherish Joe's memory include wife Dreama Jeffery of Springfield, daughter Melissa Jeffery of Springfield, son Joseph Jeffery (Cassie Moss) of London, OH, grandchildren Brianna Marquez, Gilberto Marquez, Lavona Jeffery, and Evelyn Jeffery, as well as good friends Charlene Johnson and Alberta and Roy Carr.



Joe graduated from Cedarville High School and attended Ohio State University. He enjoyed collectables and antiques and visiting flea markets around the area. Joe also loved wildflowers and nature. His "happy place" was the local Indian Mounds at John Bryan State Park and Cedarville- where he also frequently hiked. Joe was also a music lover. Most of all, Joe's heart belonged with his family, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.



A visitation will be held from 2:00PM-4:00PM on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Family and friends are welcome to share their memories of Joe at 4:00PM. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home & Cremation Services

1124 W Main St

Troy, OH

45373

https://www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral