Jefferson, Toni D.
69, of Dayton, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday morning at Miami Valley North Medical Center, February 14, 2024. Services will be held at Mt. Pisgah Church, Bishop K. Bryant officiating on Friday 23rd, 2024, Visitation 11am, Service at 12pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
H.H. Roberts Mortuary
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
