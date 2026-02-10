Jeanette Gibson

7 hours ago
Gibson, Jeanette Regina

Jeanette Regina Gibson, age 67, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Celebration of Life 12 pm Saturday, February 14, 2026 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, OH. Calling hour 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

