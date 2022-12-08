JANUARY, Jeffery K.

JANUARY, Sr., Jeffery K.



55, went home to be with Lord on November 27, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Eloise (McConnell) January, father, Richard January and sister, Vickie Brandon. He leaves to cherish his memory sons, Christopher (Camille) Montgomery and Jeffery January, Jr.; grandchildren, Case and Connor Montgomery; sisters: Cathy January, Angie January, Carla (Mark) Bennett, Kim (Nelson) January and loving brother, Greg (Yalonda) January; a host of nieces and nephews; a very special friend like a brother, David (Theresa) McWhorter; girlfriend, Tonia Riggins and special friend, Jeannine White. Jeff loved playing and watching football. Jeff was a hard devoted worker serving many years at Bobby Fisher Distribution. He was a member of the Fair Street Christian Church. Visitation is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 11 am until time of service at 12 noon in ST. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial is Saturday at 11 am in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangement by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

