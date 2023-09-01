Janssen, Kenneth J.



Kenneth J. Janssen, 89, of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on August 16, 2023. An executive for several companies over his career including Huffy Corporation and JC Penney, Ken found a second career during retirement as a novelist. Titles of his books included Blood Money, Fatal Dose, Tenderly Beats the Lonely Heart, The Journey, and Siblings.



Always an energetic and optimistic person, Ken was a great believer that anyone can achieve anything. He was a lifetime student of the power of the mind and never allowed any limitation to stop him in pursuit of his goals. Those beliefs were a great inspiration to those who knew him. In many ways, their success was his success.



Born in St. Lous, MO, Ken graduated from New York University. He is succeeded by his loving wife of 50 years, Jeannette, his children Barbara and Dan, and his grandchildren Courtney, Shawn, Shelby, and Wes, his sisters Jean and Darlis, and his dog Gunther.



