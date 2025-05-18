Janning, Eugene

Janning, Jr., Eugene A.



age 86, of Newport, KY, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Gene was born on August 30, 1938 to the late Eugene & Frieda Janning in Dayton. He started his life in a modest Catholic home in eastern Dayton. Gene attended Chaminade High School before continuing his education at The University of Dayton, where he received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He later obtained his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. From his humble beginnings, he launched two highly successful companies. Gene started working at Cincinnati Electronics, formerly Avco, as an RF Engineer. After several years there, Gene and two coworkers, Dean Strief and Jim Kreger, kicked around the idea of starting their own business. In 1972, the three founded Xetron Corp. In 1986, Westinghouse acquired the company, and Gene remained to complete his contract. As Gene was leaving Xetron, his oldest son, Joe, was graduating from college with his Engineering degree. At that time, Gene had a brilliant idea for a line of Digitally Tunable Hopping Filters. Together, they founded Pole/Zero Corp. in 1990. The electronics community in Cincinnati would not be what it is today without Gene's vision and efforts. Many of us owe our careers to him in one way or another. He never allowed his knowledge or wealth to hinder a great conversation with anyone. Gene was a devoted family man who shared many wonderful memories with his children and grandchildren; his visionary outlook, kind heart, and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Vermilda Janning; brothers, Jack and Bill Janning; and sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Zimmerman. Gene is survived by his beloved children, Daughter Monica Janning, and Sons, Joe (Terri) Janning and Greg Janning; grandchildren, Tiffany (Adam) Caldwell, Britton Janning, Madison Janning, Logan Janning, Spencer Janning, Garrett (Lauren) Janning; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Don) Ferdelman. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 11:30-1:30pm at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409, with a funeral service to be held following at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paws for Purple Hearts. In the care of Routsong Funeral Home.



