JANKS-WHITE, Jane

JANKS-WHITE (Hamner), Arthella "Jane"



Of Englewood, Ohio. Born 07/09/1944 in Sago, WV. Passed 12/03/2021 at Southview Medical Center, Dayton, OH. Daughter of Dana Edward Hamner and Lona Mae Casto-Hamner. Retired from Stillwater Center after 20 years. She had a love for animals and taking care of people. Preceded in death by husband Ted White, brothers Buck and Ralph Casto, Dana "Frog" Hamner, sisters Lillian Nethkin and Lou Underwood.



Survived by daughter Sharon (Brian) Hunter, son Ted "TJ" White, sister Pearl Mortenson (Bethany Beach, Del.), Thomas Janks and best friend Kendra and her loving cat "Miss Kitty", along with many nieces and nephews. There will be no



services. In her loving memory please donate. to your local



animal shelter.

