Janicki, Judith

Janicki (Plummer), Judith Lynne "Judy"



Judith Lynne "Judy" Janicki, age 76, of Casstown passed away on October 17, 2023, from complications of Dementia. She was born on July 31, 1947, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Donald and Dorothy (McKay) Plummer.



Judy is survived by her husband of 31 years: Scott Janicki; her daughter: Dr. Valerie Spees; her son: Charlie Wentling; her 3 grandchildren: Nathan, Bridget and Adam Spees and her brother: David Plummer.



There will be no public services.







Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Co.



